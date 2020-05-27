|
|
Dr. John F. Hoell
WHITINSVILLE - Dr. John F. Hoell, 87, of 14 River St., died on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was the wife of the late Arlene (Negus) Hoell who died in 2018.
Dr. Hoell was a Physician from 1964-2004 at the Milford Regional Medical Center until his retirement in 2004. He then was employed part time as an Associate Physician for Family Care Medical Center in Springfield, MA.
Dr. Hoell was born March 31, 1933 in Worcester, the son of the late Hans and Helena E. (Roche) Hoell. He was a graduate of St. John's High School in Worcester, Class of 1951, a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Class of 1955, Boston College in Boston Class of 1956 and New York Medical School. Dr. Hoell did his residency at the former Flowers 5th Avenue Hospitals in 1960. Dr. Hoell was a post med graduate of St. Vincent in Worcester and St. Francis in Hartford, CT.
Dr. and Mrs. Hoell observed their 56th wedding anniversary on June 16th, 2018.
Dr. Hoell was a member of the Massachusetts Medical Society, an agent for the St. John's High School Class of 1951, a Communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Whitinsville, a member of the West Bay Yacht Club in E. Greenwich, RI and a member of the Whitinsville Golf Club in Whitinsville. Dr. Hoell ran the Upton Youth program for many years and started the Upton Road Runners. An avid runner, he organized road races and ran many marathons. Dr. Hoell was also a member of the Fly Fishing Organization in Texas to benefit cancer patients. He enjoyed genealogy for Roche and Hoell families and family ancestry of German relations.
Dr. Hoell is survived by two sons, John J. and his wife Catherine Hoell of E. Dennis, Christopher B. and his wife Jacqueline Hoell of Whitinsville; two daughters, Theresa M. Houlihan of Sandwich, MA, Anne E. and her husband Paul Crotty of E. Stroudsburg, PA, a daughter-in-law Jacqueline Hoell of Hartford, CT; 8 grandchildren, Peter Houlihan, Sarah Houlihan, Elizabeth Crotty, Andrew Crotty, William Crotty, Thomas Crotty, Ryan Hoell, Emily Hoell and 1 great-granddaughter; Olivia Jones. He was predeceased by one son Michael E. Hoell who died in 2001.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 29th in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Patrick's Church, Cross St., Whitinsville.
Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, North Main St., Upton.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Cross St., Whitinsville, MA 01588, or Milford Regional Medical Center, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757 or – Worcester, 7 Oak St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020