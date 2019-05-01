|
John F. Horgan, 82
Worcester - John F. Horgan, 82, of Worcester died Tuesday, April 30th in Baystate Medical Center. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. (Bane) Horgan; two sons, Scott Horgan and Patrick Horgan and his wife, Melissa; three daughters, Deborah Horgan, Donna Gauthier and her husband, Gary and Mary Shea and her husband, Rich; grandchildren, Richard Rawson and his wife, Elizabeth, Maryellen Amodeo, Stephanie Gauthier, Thomas Geneva, III, Brian Geneva and his fiancé, Hannah and Cameron Laraia; and great grandchildren, twins Lucas and Liam Rawson and Thomas Geneva, IV. He was predeceased by a sister, Maryann Long.
He was born in Worcester the son of John J. and Emily (Brzezinska) Horgan. John served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War Era and was a past member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He served on the Worcester Fire Department for 28 years. Mr. Horgan was assigned to Engine 11, Squad 1, Training Division, Aerial Scope 1, Engine 13, and established First Responder Program. He also served as North and South End District Chief, Chief of Training, Emergency Medical Technician Instructor and Coordinator at Quinsigamond Community College.
Mr. Horgan was a graduate of Quinsigamond Community College and Assumption College. He served on the Board of Directors and Faculty Affiliate of the American Heart Association and the Board of Directors and was Incorporator for the Age Center of Worcester and served as Age Center Ombudsman for 11 years. He was Past President of the Friends of the Senior Center, Past Commander of the Worcester Veterans Council and former Eucharistic Minister at St. Christopher's Church. Adjutant of the American Legion and American Veterans Post 288 and 1391. Past Judge Advocate of the Korean War Veterans and Life Member of the Veterans of the Foreign Wars.
The family would like to extend a special thanks you to the staff at Brookhaven Assisted Care, West Brookfield for their compassionate and excellent care.
His funeral Mass is Monday, May 6th in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales Street with a Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
