John Jeffrey Houlihan
NORTH OXFORD - John passed away on March 19 peacefully with family by his side. Born in Bethesda, MD to the late John F. and Rita A. (Burns). Graduated from South HIgh School in 1963. He was a great athlete, avid sports fan, loved gardening and spending time with family and friends.
He leaves his beloved wife Beth (Sullivan) Houlihan; his children James B. wife Sandi, Cristin Houlihan Tagman, and Scott J., stepsons Patrick and Christopher Farr; grandchildren Ryan, Olivia and Charlotte; brothers Brian and wife Carol, William and wife Louisa; sister Martha husband Kevin Sullivan, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services private
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019