John Hovagimian
MILLBURY - John Hovagimian, 87, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Millbury, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Care One of Millbury healthcare center.
His wife of 50 years, Constance Marie (Purretta) Hovagimian died October 24 of last year.
He leaves two daughters, Donna Marie Hovagimian Erickson of Millbury, and Diana Lee Stratton and her husband Micah Paul Stratton of Orange; five grandchildren, David Brian Erickson, Felecia Marie Malpass, William Wallace Erickson, Sabrina Lynn Marie Erickson, and John Paul Stratton; two great-grandchildren, Layla Mae Malpass and Hunter Lee Malpass; two sisters-in-law, Jean Pelis of Essex Junction, Vt., and Margaret Carlson of Shrewsbury; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his brother Milton Hovagimian, and two sisters, Marie Nowakowski and Shirley Tovin.
John was born in Worcester, son of Vortik and Helen (Arzouian) Hovagimian. He lived many years in Millbury before moving recently to Shrewsbury.
He graduated from Commerce High School, class of 1952.
John was U.S. Navy veteran. He served aboard the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey during the Korean War. He was a gunner's mate.
John was a firefighter with the City of Worcester Fire Department for 30 years. He was assigned to the former Eastern Ave. Fire Station for most of his career. He also worked as a professional pallbearer for several Worcester area funeral homes, including the former Manzi Funeral Home.
John was a regular visitor to the Millbury Senior Center. He was a former member of the Worcester Lodge of Elks and the Shriners. He was an incredibly loyal Market Basket customer. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
John was a hard-working man devoted to his family.
There will be a calling hour Wednesday, April 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019