John D. Hughes, Jr.
Worcester - John D. "Jack" Hughes, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at Jewish Health Care Center. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Monday, July 29th from 11:00am until 12:30pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday newspaper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 24 to July 26, 2019