|
|
John Jay Iannini
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL - John Jay Iannini, 73 of North Palm Beach, Florida, passed peacefully from this world on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019 with his loving family in attendance. He was born in Quantico, VA on June 3, 1945 to Americo A Iannini and Carmella L (Nobiletti) Iannini. He graduated from Marlboro High School and Lowell Technological Institute with a BS in Chemistry. He worked for many years as a Sales/Marketing Manager in the Hi-Tech Semiconductor Industry before retiring early to enjoy other pursuits. He is survived by his wife Elaine, his son Jay Iannini and his daughter-in-law Rebecca Brodish and their two children Alex and Olivia of Newburyport, MA and his daughter Julie Iannini, MD and his son-in-law Robert LaRose and their dogs Atlas and Zephyr of Charlotte, North Carolina. His is also survived by his brothers, Paul Iannini, MD, George Iannini, MD and David Iannini. He was predeceased by his brother Mark Iannini, MD.
He was an avid golfer and fisherman but most importantly a loving husband and father. His presence as a coach and mentor to his children, nieces and grandchildren will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (https://buschwildlife.org), one of his favorite places.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019