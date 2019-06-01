Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
John P. Jezerski, 69

Charlton - John P. Jezerski, 69, of Brookfield Rd., passed away on Friday, May 31st, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after an illness.

His wife of 38 years, Joanne E. (Bacon) Jezerski, passed away in 2014. He leaves his daughter, Jessica L. Stewart and her husband Timothy of Spencer; his son, Josh F. Jezerski of Spencer; his brother, Michael Jezerski of Florida; his sister, Patricia Mertzanis of Southbridge; and his two grandchildren, Cayden Stewart and Alexandra Jezerski. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Frank and Esther (Kozlowski) Jezerski.

John was a machinist and worked for the Berlin Company in Worcester for many years before retiring.

Calling hours for John will be held on Wednesday, June 5th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019
