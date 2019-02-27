|
|
John E. Joyce, Sr., 79
Dudley - John E. Joyce, Sr., 79, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Harrington Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Barbara J. (Carlo) Joyce who passed in 2011.
He leaves 4 children, Gretchen A. & James Scott of Bethpage, TN, James T. & Heidi Hoover of Thompson, CT, Beth-Anne Hoover of Webster and John E. Joyce, Jr. & his wife Faith of Dudley; 7 grandchildren, Kellie Hoover, Madeline Joyce, Cody Stahl, Tim Rumrill, Andrea Tetreault, Joshua Gomes, and Zachary Remillard; 3 great-grandchildren, Gracie Rybacki, Aria Rybacki and Willow Stahl; 1 brother, Richard & Susan Joyce; 4 sisters, Anne & John Jennette, Mary & Jim Carter, Ellen Vellios and Kathy & Larry Brown. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sr. Airman Nicholas J. Hoover in 2015 and by his brothers Thomas Joyce and Francis Joyce.
John was born and raised in the Roslindale section of Boston, a son of Festus and Ellen (Reilly) Joyce, both formerly of Ireland. He graduated from Boston Technical High School and attended numerous trade classes including oil burner and appliance repair.
Mr. Joyce worked as an oil boiler technician and then as the owner and operator of Webster Appliance and Appliance Service Company for 35 years. Additionally, he was employed by Garelick Farms in Franklin, MA and Wright Line Manufacturing in Worcester, MA. He was technically proficient in many trades and took pride in a job well done.
John served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed at the 8th & I Streets Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C. He had the honor of being posted as a Presidential Guard during the Eisenhower administration.
He enjoyed reading, working on his home and was an avid Red Sox fan.
The funeral will be held Saturday, March 2, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Louis Church, 14 Lake Street. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to the , PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019