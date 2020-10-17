John T. Keaney, 87
Leicester - John Thomas Keaney, 87 of Rochdale passed peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11 surrounded by family. He was born at home in the city of Worcester to James W. Keaney and Anna (Sullivan) Keaney. He is predeceased by his only sibling, James Keaney of San Jose CA. He attended the Cathedral of Saint Paul as a child and was a student at the Carmelite Seminary in Hamilton, MA. While there, he decided to pursue his passion for aviation. He graduated from Worcester's North High School and attended Worcester State College for two years prior to joining the US Air Force. He married Marie A. McGauley, also of Worcester, in 1956. They had five children.
He earned his pilot wings at Reese AFB in 1955, and flew transport missions to Europe, North Africa, Japan, and the Far East. After leaving the military in 1963, he worked for Eastern Air Lines as a Captain until his retirement in 1988. His three-favorite aircraft to fly were the Piper Cub, the DC-3, and the DC-9. In his retirement, he was able to hone his extraordinary talent for fine woodworking, and illustration. He enjoyed watching America's pastime, listening to Oscar Peterson, and walking with his life-long love, Marie and their grand dog, Marble.
John is survived by all his children who inherited his love for the sky: Thomas J. Keaney of Harvard, Theresa McGauley-Keaney of Rochdale, Timothy F. Keaney of Auburn, Robert J. Keaney of Sutton, and Patrick A. Keaney of Auburn. He leaves nine proud grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew. He also leaves a team of angels who enabled him to spend his final days at home.
At the request of family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care in memory of John Keaney to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608 or via www.vnacare.org
