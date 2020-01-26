Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
John Keeton


1943 - 2020
John Keeton Obituary
John D. Keeton Jr., Esquire

Shrewsbury - John D. Keeton Jr., Esquire, 76, died peacefully at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will be private. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of the Worcester Telegram.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
