John J. "Jack" Kelly
DOUGLAS - John J. "Jack" Kelly, formerly of Franklin St. died Sun. April 12, 2020 at Beaumont of Northborough following a valiant 13 year battle with Alzheimer's disease, coupled with complications of COVID 19. Through it all, Jack maintained his kind and gentle demeanor with sincere gratitude to everyone he encountered.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Elaine B. (Bombara) Kelly; 4 children Joan M. Butterfield and her husband Bruce of Franklin, Rose Kelly Pond and her husband Steve of Northborough, Timothy E. and his wife AnnKelly of Shrewsbury, and Patrick J. and his wife Cheryl Kelly of Douglas; 11 grandchildren Caitlin, Padraic, and Liam Rafferty, Ben, Christopher, and Aleksandra Pond, Shannon and Sean Kelly, Katie, Brenna, and Riley Kelly, a great-grandson Conor Rafferty; several nieces, nephews, and cousins and countless good friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Kelly, brother Jeremiah Kelly and son-in-law Michael (Mickey) Rafferty. Born in Northbridge, MA on May 16, 1935 he was the son of Jeremiah J. and Mary (Karoty) Kelly and lived in Douglas all of his life. He was a resident of Beaumont of Northborough for the past 2 years.
Jack worked tirelessly as a Union Truck Driver for the former Red Star Express retiring in 1999. He was presented with numerous awards, specifically for safe driving for over two million miles. Jack was a proud Teamster member of Local 251. A graduate of Douglas Memorial High School, Class of 1952, Jack also served in the US Navy Reserves. A dedicated resident of Douglas, Jack paid it forward before the term became popular. He was a member, then Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, serving 4 consecutive terms, as well as a member of the Douglas Recreation Dept. and Board of Health. Jack was also a volunteer on the Douglas Fire Department, and would run out the door as soon as the alarm sounded. Always upbeat and positive, Jack was social and funny, and was a gifted conversationalist who loved to engage anyone he met! He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and snowmobiling trips to the beloved "Camp KellzRaff" in Molunkus, Maine, as well as family vacations on Cape Cod. He was a lifelong member of St. Denis Church where he served as a lector.
In accordance with his family's wishes, a Memorial Mass at St. Denis Church and cremation burial in the Parish Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network South Central MA www.alzsupportnet.org or to the Douglas Fire Department, 64 Main St., Douglas, MA 01516. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020