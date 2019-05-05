|
|
John "Jack" P. Kennedy Jr., 72
Worcester - John "Jack" P. Kennedy Jr., 72, of Worcester passed away on May 2, 2019. A devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Raised in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of the late John P. and Lola (Tonelli) Kennedy. A graduate of Husson College in Bangor, ME, Jack was a retired sales manager. He spent his retirement playing golf, cheering for the Patriots, supporting progressive political ideals and enjoying being with his family.
Jack leaves his best friend and beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia "Pattie" (Beaudry) Kennedy, two daughters, Robyn Kennedy and Tracy Kennedy-Rose, and her husband, Jason. Jack also leaves his brother, Michael Kennedy, and his sister, Mary Thompson, and a large and loving extended family. Jack was predeceased by his brother, Bobby Kennedy.
Jack believed in a kinder, more equitable and inclusive world. He was always willing to help someone in need, whether a family member, a friend, a neighbor or a stranger. Anyone who knew Jack, Pattie, Tracy and Robyn, knew them as a close-knit family, who spent a great deal of time together, celebrating life's joys and supporting each other through difficult times. Pattie and the girls will take great comfort in their many wonderful memories and the love of their family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, for visiting hours on Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Purple Promise Foundation, at www.purplepromise.org, or to the YWCA Central Massachusetts, at www.ywcacm.org.
To leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Jack, please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019