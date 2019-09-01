|
John P. Kittredge, Sr., 88
CLINTON - John P. Kittredge Sr., 88, a lifelong resident of Clinton, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Marie (McDonald) Kittredge, of nearly 60 years; five children: Cynthia Balukonis and David, of Ayer, Nancy Peete and Edward, John Kittredge and Rita, all of Clinton, Karen Vigliani and Mario, of Lancaster, and Paula "PJ" Donohue and John, of Clinton; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Anne McAndrews, of Clinton, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Kalinowski and George Kittredge.
John was born in Clinton, son of the late Patrick and Mary (McNamara) Kittredge. He graduated from the Clinton High School class of 1950 and enlisted proudly to serve our nation in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He returned home safely to attend Worcester Junior College and worked for the Department of Public Welfare for many years until his retirement in 1992.
John was a man of great faith and a long-term parishioner of St. John's Church in Clinton. He set a wonderful example as a hard-working, proud patriot, husband, father, and grandfather. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He loved gardening, carpentry, and caring for his property with constant love and attention. He thoroughly enjoyed the vacation cruises he went on with his wife and friends, and his trips to Ireland and Las Vegas. As the years went on, it was shorter trips to Foxwoods and then Plainridge, that he enjoyed. Toward the end, John unfortunately developed renal failure, but bravely accepted the difficulties of continual trips to dialysis for over two years, with the help of his wife and family members. Recently, a sudden realization empowered him to make the courageous decision to discontinue the treatments, and instead, to focus on reflection, and quality time at home with his family, who saw a marked change in John, as he once again became content, relieved, and at peace during his final weeks. John was truly loved by all his family and will be sorely missed.
John's funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4:00–7:00 pm. Flowers may be sent, or donations may be made in memory of John, to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, 2019