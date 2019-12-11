|
John F. Laincz, Jr., 87
DUDLEY - John F. Laincz, Jr. 87, passed away on December 7, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeannette C. (Menzone) Laincz. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Donna Hohler. He leaves his son-in-law Robert Hohler, two grandchildren Dr. Stephanie Pennington and her husband Bryan of Woodbridge, CT, and Jonathan Hohler and his wife Melissa of Dudley, MA; two great-grandchildren, Vincent Pennington and Ava Hohler. He is survived by his sister Nancy Streich of Dudley and Justine Hautaniemi and her husband Richard of Sterling.
He was born in Douglas, MA to his parents John F. and Anna (Gressick) Laincz.
At John's request there are no calling hours and flowers are to be omitted. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019