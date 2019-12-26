Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
258 Main St.
Rutland, MA
John Lantiegne


1954 - 2019
John Lantiegne Obituary
John W. Lantiegne, 63

Leominster - John W. Lantiegne, 63, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. John, a long time Leominster resident, was raised in Rutland and graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1974 and later attended Quinsigamond Community College. John loved the outdoors and was a hunter and avid fisherman.

John was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence J. and Elvie K. (Mantyla) Lantiegne; as well as a nephew, Mark R. Baxter. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Lawrence "Larry" Lantiegne of Rutland; his sisters, Karen Lantiegne of Murrells Inlet, SC, Lauren Lantiegne of Auburn, Deborah Baxter of Pompano Beach, FL, Suzanne Saven of Hubbardston and MaryJane Quist of Jefferson; six nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and grand nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main St., Rutland. Burial will be private at a later date at Rural Cemetery, Rutland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Keystone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, "Residents Fund", 44 Keystone Dr., Leominster, MA 01453 or to Hospice Help Foundation, 115 Fleet St., Portsmouth, NH 03801 (hhelpfoundation.org) or to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Road, E. Brookfield, MA 01515 or to a charity of one's own choosing. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
