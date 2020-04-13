|
|
John J. Larkham, 93
EAST BROOKFIELD - John J. Larkham, 93, formerly of East Brookfield, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, West Brookfield. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Frank O. and Margaret (Conway) Larkham.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Irene A.(Eldridge) Larkham, in 2012. He is survived by his loving children, Nancy E. Larkham and her spouse, Jeanne, of Scituate; David and his wife, Karen of West Brookfield; Richard J Larkham of Southbridge; and Jeffrey P. Larkham and his former wife Rebecca of Newton, NH. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Ethan, Grahm and Luke Larkham, as well as many nieces and nephews. A sister Marguerite Hoey of Auburn. He was predeceased by brothers Raymond, Herbert, James and Bud as well as his sister, Estelle.
Family meant everything to John and his loving and steady presence will be greatly missed by all knew him.
John worked as a shipper at Chicago Beef Co. for 34 years and later worked in the East Brookfield School System as a custodian, until his retirement. At his 90th birthday celebration his son Jeffrey gave a moving toast which noted John's pride and integrity at all stages in his life. No matter what life threw at him, John would handle it "with courage, grace and quiet determination." He was a man of faith, having been a longtime member and communicant for the St. John the Baptist Church in East Brookfield.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center for their kind attention to detail and care, for the time John was there. They also would like to extend the same Thank You and appreciation to the amazing team at Brookhaven, who made John feel so comfortable, while he was there, also located in West Brookfield.
Due to current health conditions and restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and at a time to be announced in St. John the Baptist Church, East Brookfield.
J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020