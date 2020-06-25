John M. Lukason, 80Worcester - John M. Lukason, 80, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eugenia A. (Pockevicius) Lukason, his son, Michael J. Lukason and his wife Molly of Hopkinton; two grandsons, Daniel Lukason and Sam Lukason, his brother, Richard Lukason and his wife Lucy of Sutton and nieces. He was born in Worcester, a son of the late Bert J. and Hedwig (Leos) Lukason and has lived in Worcester all of his life.Mr. Lukason worked as a wire drawer for 18 years at Johnson Steel & Wire Co., and later worked for F. W. Madigan Co. before retiring. John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish.John had a sharp wit and enjoyed arguing the color of the sky with family and friends. He especially enjoyed surf fishing for striped bass on Nauset Beach, photography, cooking, spending afternoons in the back yard, and entertaining his grandchildren. John taught his grandchildren many lasting lessons and will be forever remembered and loved. But, his world revolved around Eugenia, and the pair were inseparable.A private funeral Mass will be held in Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 600 Cambridge St. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to JHC Hospice. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street has care of the funeral arrangements.