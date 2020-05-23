|
John M. Lynch, 85
Lancaster - John M. "Jack" Lynch, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester following a period of declining health. He is reunited with the love of his life, whom he married on June 7, 1958, Theresa A. (Sesia) Lynch. He is survived by his children and spouses: Sandra Lynch of Lancaster; David J. Lynch of Portland, ME; Michael P. Lynch & Wanderley Viana of Dorchester; and Christina Lipka & James of Sterling. He leaves his two grandsons, Michael & Matthew Lipka of Sterling; his sister Elizabeth Flanagan, and sister-in-law Betty Lynch, both of Leominster; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Charles Lynch.
Jack was born in Leominster to the late John & Elizabeth (Merithew) Lynch. He attended local schools and graduated from the Leominster High School, Class 1953. Jack enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Corporal following two years of service. He returned home and worked for the Colonial Press before his career with the Federal Government, where he was employed as a facilities manager for Fort Devens until retirement. His hobbies and interests were plentiful, including classic cars, flea markets, woodworking, gardening, collecting license plates, and summer vacations with family to Maine and Cape Cod. A social being, Jack was happy to chat with everyone he encountered and share his keen wit and dry sense of humor that could fill any room with laughter. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, dedicated father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whose legacy will be forever remembered. A private graveside service will be celebrated at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John M. Lynch to: Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020