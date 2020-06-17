John I. MacGinnis, 83
Auburn - John I. MacGinnis, 83, of Coachman Lane, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Webster Manor Healthcare in Webster after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marieanne L. (Kennette) MacGinnis of Auburn; two sisters, Christine P. Turner of Oxford and Alice M. Gilman of Webster; four stepchildren, Melinda A. King of Ashford, CT, Laurie M. Snelling of Woodstock, CT, Kevin D. Basto of Eastford, CT, and Julie M. Comtois of Ocala, FL; many nephews and nieces; nine step grandchildren and ten step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Hopkins of Charlotte, NC. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Cecil H. and Irene M. (Hewitt) MacGinnis, and lived in Oxford and Barre before moving to Auburn 33 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea.
Mr. MacGinnis retired from R.S. Whipple in Worcester as a job foreman and supervisor. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, and a member of the N.R.A. He loved woodworking and was incredibly skilled as a finish carpenter.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.