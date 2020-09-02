John R. Mahassel, 58Wells, Maine - John R. Mahassel at the young age of 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving friends and family. John was born in Worcester, MA to Raymond and Gladys (Kourey) Mahassel, who predeceased him. John had a zest for life. He was funny, witty and always the life of the party. Everyone who came in contact with John loved him and his very quick "one liners".John had many memories of summers on Cape Cod enjoying the sun, water skiing with his brothers, David and Paul, and his extended group of family and friends. If you didn't find him at the Cape, he would be down in Newport, RI.John became interested in embroidery and apparel at an early age, from spending time with his beloved mother, Gladys. He would watch her embroider all types of clothing. After graduating from Worcester State College, John started Tri-Star Sportswear, specializing in custom embroidery and silkscreen printing. This passion led him into many other successful business ventures in the embroidery industry.In 2012 he changed his career completely after meeting Brenda Strum, who was living in Maine. Brenda quickly became not only his significant other, but his business partner as well. John relocated to Wells, ME to be with Brenda and for the past 8 years, they worked together to build a very successful gourmet confections business called "The Bistro at R&R Chocolate". Not only are Brenda's homemade candies the best in town, the "Captain Jack" Italian Grinder is a favorite of beachgoers.John was a lifelong parishioner of St. George Orthodox Cathedral and a dedicated member of its Men's Club. It was there that he met some of his closest friends. He will be deeply missed.John leaves his love Brenda Strum and her children Sarah and Bobby Ramsey and grandchildren Keegan and Laney Ramsey, Max Strum and Megan Foster and Jack and Adriana Strum. He also leaves his brother David and his wife Bernadette, his brother Paul and his wife Christine and his aunt and godmother, Mary Mahassel, to whom he was very close in addition to a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Friday, September 4th 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm on the grounds of St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street. Reverend Milad Selim will celebrate his funeral service and burial, Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 am in Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street section 98 A.Memorial contributions in memory of John Mahassel can be made either to The Wells Ogunquit Senior Center, PO Box 978 Wells, Maine 04090 or St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street Worcester 01604. "May his Memory be Eternal" The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.