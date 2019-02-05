|
John George Maldarella
FITCHBURG - John George Maldarella- died on February 3, 2019 at the Lahey Medical Center in Burlington. His sister Edith was with Jack, as his family called him, in his final hours.
Jack is predeceased by his parents, his brother Daniel J. who passed in 2006, his sisters, Shirley Ann who passed in 2008, Gensie who passed in 2018, and Nicoletta Condon who passed in 2012.
He leaves his sister, Edith, many cousins, nieces, nephews and the caring friends at the Veteran Services offices at the Fitchburg Senior Center. They were his true life line.
A graveside service with be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8 in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019