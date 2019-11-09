|
John P. Manning Jr 80
Holden - John P. Manning Jr., 80 of Holden, formerly of Southborough passed away Thursday, November 7th surrounded by his family, after a more than courageous battle with cancer.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, November 11th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, Worcester, MA 01605. His funeral service will be held, Tuesday, November 12th departing in procession from the funeral home at 9:45am to St Anne's Church, 20 Boston Rd, Southborough, where his Celebration of Christian Burial mass will be held at 10:30 am. Burial with military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. For more information please go to www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019