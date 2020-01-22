|
|
John V. Manzaro, 68
Sutton - John V. (Jack) Manzaro 68, of Sutton, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
He was born in Worcester on January 27, 1951 to Ralph C. and Helen P. (Bianco) Manzaro.
John is survived by his wife, Ilene Barako, his son Nicholas J. Manzaro and his granddaughter Valarie L. Manzaro of Wenatchee, WA; his brothers Ralph J. and his wife Ann of Cookville, TN, Daniel F. and his wife Valerie of Worcester and Robert R. and is wife Sandra of Millbury; his sister-in-law Joyce D. Vigeant-San and her husband Vuth San of Northbridge; his nephews Matthew and Scott Manzaro and Robert and Joseph Manzaro; grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Loreen J. (Vigeant) Manzaro in 1996.
John graduated from North High School in 1969 and earned his Master Electrician license. He started his own company, JM Electric and operated a successful real estate business.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fly fishing.
John lived his life well, with honor, dignity and integrity. He supported many charitable and philanthropic organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Toys for Tots and Veterans' organizations.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Healthcare Center Hospice Nurses, Kelly, Joyce and Becky and Aide Nana for the tender care they provided.
In keeping with John's wishes there will be no services. In memory of him, gifts may be made to support the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Division of Philanthropy, 10 Brookline Place West Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester, is assisting the Manzaro Family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020