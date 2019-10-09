|
|
John J. L. Matson, 75
Westborough - John J. L. Matson, 75, of Mansfield and formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully at the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea on October 6, 2019, his 51st wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Ann (Huckins) Matson following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He will be remembered mostly as a kind and caring husband, father and grandfather whose smile and laugh were infectious. He was happiest playing with his grandchildren and travelling with family. He could be found at home reading his newspaper or cheering on the Red Sox or Patriots. Proud of his Finnish heritage he travelled to family birth sites in 1997.
In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his children, Scott L. Matson and wife Jennifer of Everett; Sarah M. Gay and husband Matthew of Mansfield; 2 grandchildren Grace and Garrett Gay; a sister Judith Musgrove of Lunenburg and nephews.
Born in Worcester, he was the son to the late Kaino and Lahja (Lampi) Matson. Raised in Fitchburg he is a graduate of Fitchburg High School 1961, Tufts University 1965, Suffolk Law School 1971 and George Washington University 1973.
A US Army Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient, John was an active member of Westborough American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was honored to be Grand Marshall of 2012 Memorial Day parade.
He loved Westborough and served as Registrar of Voters, Finance Committee, town Charter Commission, Assistant Moderator. He is past chairman of the Republican Town Committee. After working as corporate counsel for Wyman Gordon and Associated Industries of MA, John had a private law practice in Westborough for 25 years.
A burial will take place privately at a later date.
Gifts of remembrance may be made to the Soldiers' Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150, ATTN: Superintendent's Office or , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019