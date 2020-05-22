|
John "Jack" H. McAuliffe, 71
JEFFERSON - John "Jack" H. McAuliffe, 71, beloved husband of the late Sandra (Jordan) McAuliffe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, he was the son of the late William and Ann (Healy) McAuliffe.
Jack was an extraordinary man in every sense. He and Sandy opened their hearts to over 300 children who were in need of a loving home by becoming foster parents. Together they adopted twelve children and provided a nurturing home for them. They raised their family in the Jefferson section of Holden where he was a member of St. Mary's Church. Jack loved nothing more than being with his family, especially their yearly trip just before Easter to Yummies Candy Shope in Kittery Maine. He loved the ocean and spent many summers at Rye Beach in New Hampshire.
Jack enjoyed a long career as the Director of Environmental Services at St. Francis Home. He retired after more than 20 years of dedicated service, only to return in his later years where he was cared for with true compassion and kindness. He was extremely proud to serve as the Resident Council President during his stay.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his four daughters, Maria Hynes and her husband, Casey of Jefferson, Michelle Sabourin and her husband, Jim of Rutland, Cassandra McAuliffe of Millbury and Stephanie McAuliffe of Worcester; his sons, Lucas, Micah, Heath and Joseph McAuliffe, Matthew Dubois, Patrick Rice, Donald Baxter, Brian King, Joseph Marcustre and many more; his brothers, Michael McAuliffe and his wife Susan of Holden, William McAuliffe, Jr. and his wife, Donna of Shrewsbury, Steven McAuliffe of Conover, NC; his sisters, Maureen Kelley and her husband, Thomas of South Yarmouth, MA, and Ann Marie Livernoche of Thompson, CT; a brother-in-law, Michael Jordan and his wife, Lynn of Barre; his grandchildren, Jeweliana Janke, Stephen Hynes, Katie Jones, Keira Sabourin, Katelynn, Shania and Lauren McAuliffe, Josh and Lydia McAuliffe, Andrea Bonin, David and Jacob Bengston and many more; and many nieces and nephews including Michael and Jamie Jordan, Michael McAuliffe and Colleen Paradis. He was predeceased by his sons Randy McAuliffe and James Bocian
Jack will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Barre at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather together. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020