John McAuliffe
John F. McAuliffe

West Boylston - IN MEMORIAM

May 25, 1962 ~ August 12, 2020

For anyone who knew John aka Smiling Jack, knew about his quick wit and sense of humor; his own yearbook quote describes him best, "Living without laughter is not living at all." It was that Love of laughter that will be so dearly missed by all he touched.

John started his public service career by serving on the finance committee in the town of West Boylston. He then went on to serve as Town Administrator in five Massachusetts communities, most recently Swansea. He was passionate about public service just as his pre-deceased loving parents, John O. and Phyllis McAuliffe, who both served at the West Boylston Police Department in its earlier years.

Jack was a wonderful loving father who spent many, many years traveling to Disney World with his only daughter, Kristen McAuliffe, who he adored. Jack was also very excited about becoming a first-time grandfather this December.

John has been laid to rest beside his parents at Mount Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston. His memory will continue along with his parents in the annual McAuliffe Family Scholarship which is awarded to an aspiring West Boylston Jr Sr High School student who is seeking a degree in criminal justice or public service.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2020.
