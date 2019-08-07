|
|
John B. McCarthy
NORTHBOROUGH - John (Jack) B. McCarthy, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away on August 4, 2019, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center after a long illness. He was 87 years old and is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy M. (Dunphy) McCarthy. They have four children, Maryellen Geurtsen and her husband Peter of Holliston, John L. McCarthy and his wife Shannon of Mendon, Paul B. McCarthy and his wife Nicole of Surprise, AZ, and Erin E. Acker and her husband Thomas of Upton. John also leaves many grandchildren, Kathryn Gifford, Jennifer Rogers, Julie Lesbirel, Michael Noonan, Megan, Ryan, John, Molly and Matthew McCarthy, Joseph and Carolyn Acker and two great-grandchildren, Victoria Gifford and Joseph Lesbirel.
John was born and raised in Worcester, the son to the late John D. and Ellen (Bjorn) McCarthy. He was a 1950 graduate of Worcester South High School, attended college and honorably served in the United States Coast Guard. For most of his career, John worked at New England Electric System in Westborough. He has been a longtime communicant at St. Rose of Lima Parish and always placed his much-loved family above everything else.
Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13th at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10a.m. on Wednesday, August 14th, at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Rose of Lima Parish at the address above. To leave a condolence or to share a story, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019