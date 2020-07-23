John F. McDonald, 79Shrewsbury - John Francis McDonald of Shrewsbury, MA died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Worcester on January 2, 1941 to John D. and Mabel E. (Hennessey) McDonald. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 46 years, Leona (David) McDonald; his three daughters, Sheila and her husband Michael Lipschultz, Cynthia and her husband Jeremy Sacco, and Brenda and her husband John Salvi; his son, Brian; and his seven grandchildren, Michael, Gabriel, Jacob, Allison, Nathaniel, Perrin, and Owen.John attended St. Stephen Elementary and graduated from St. Stephen Central Catholic High School. He attended Worcester Junior College and earned his undergraduate degree from St. Michael's College (VT) in 1964.Upon graduation, John continued his education in the Boston University Masters Program in Communications and was a production assistant for one year at WGBH-TV in Boston. It was there that he developed his skills in video. At WGBH, he worked with Pete Seeger, William Cosel (a fellow St. Michael's graduate and producer of Evening at Pops), and Julia Child, from whom he learned to cook. John greatly admired Julia's humor and generosity, and delighted in sharing anecdotes from his time working with her.During this same time period John was also an announcer at WSRS-FM in Worcester. He produced and recorded voice tracks for many long-running commercials and shows such as "Stereo Showcase." One Christmas he was snowed in at their studio and ended up on the air for 32 hours straight, running the Worcester Stereo Christmas Festival with only a sandwich and some milk. John also relished opportunities to be in front of the camera. Due to his experience at WSRS, he was once asked to deliver the 10 O'Clock News on Channel 2 during an ice storm when the anchor couldn't make it in.John began his teaching career for the Diocese of Worcester in 1965 and received his M.Ed. from Worcester State College. He continued his education with courses from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. As Catholic schools started to close in the Diocese he felt that it was time for a change, so in 1971 he moved to the Shrewsbury Public Schools where he stayed for 32 years teaching various subjects, including video production. He was passionate about making video production accessible to the community through public access. With his middle school students, he produced a weekly program called "Middle School Moments" and also produced live multi-camera concerts several times during the school year from Shrewsbury Middle School.John took pride in being part of the Shrewsbury school system. He enjoyed seeing the accomplishments of his students as they went on to success in various endeavors. He always encouraged them to reach for the top of the mountain, and most did.While in Shrewsbury he met his wonderful wife, Leona. They were married in 1974, then built a home in Shrewsbury, where they lived and raised their family.When he retired from teaching, he continued to run his own videography business (McDONALD Productions - Home of the VideoMaster™) which kept him quite busy, especially during the wedding season. He took great pleasure in the human connections that he made through videography, which included friendly relationships with notable local politicians and TV personalities as well as documenting, in high-definition video, the building of Wegmans Northborough from its early construction to its grand opening.He most recently produced multi-camera live HD television coverage of Board of Selectmen, School Committee, Finance Committee, Utility Services, MASPA, LWV Candidates Night, and other events for the Town of Shrewsbury. He took pride in this work and felt that these productions provided a valuable service to the citizens of Shrewsbury.He was instrumental in the inclusion of promontories, benches, and information posted about the lake's history during the development of the Burns Bridge over Lake Quinsigamond and was thankful that his input was not only heard, but implemented.He was an elected Town Meeting Member and served on the board of the Shrewsbury Media Connection, which oversees public access, educational access, and governmental access on the municipally-owned cable system.John was a member of the Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus, Adelphi Council #4181 and was a member of a 4th Degree of the Bishop O'Reilly Assembly #399 since 1963. Currently holds office as captain.He was also active in his parish of St. Mary's in Shrewsbury as a Eucharistic Minister and provided HD television coverage of Midnight Mass at Christmas for many years.John loved to tell stories of his life experiences, including his recollections of the Worcester Tornado that occurred on June 9, 1953.Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for calling hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home, Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.