John F. McElroy, 79
SUTTON - John F. McElroy, 79, died Friday, March 8th 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
His wife, Jean E. (LaBrie) McElroy died in 2004. He leaves a daughter, Carrie M. Boudreau and her husband, Kevin of Oxford; two grandchildren, Devynn G. and Carli Y. Boudreau; a sister, Mabel Austin of Sutton; two brothers, Charlie McElroy of Rutland and William McElroy of Northbridge; nephews and nieces. He was born in Worcester and is predeceased by his parents, William and Mabel (Anderson) McElroy, a son Jeffrey McElroy, a brother, Francis McElroy and two sisters, Mary Patenaude and Sarah LeBlanc.
John was a truck driver for many years, working at Package Steel Builders, Sansoucy Construction, Winter Hill Frozen Foods, and finally, Vulcan industries. He loved driving, especially up north, and even though it was his job to drive, he would frequently say, "Hey want to go for a ride?"
His family was very important to him. He would often say, "My family is my whole world.", and he meant it. Other people always came first with him. He was always willing to help others and advocate for them. Along with loving to travel, especially up north to Bar Harbor, he absolutely loved gardening. He had beautiful gardens at his own home, and after moving to the Sutton Housing Authority he passed his gift on there, getting many neighbors involved. He will be sorely missed, "Happy Motoring!"
Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 14th from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Please visit John's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019