John McKenna

John W. McKenna, 30
WORCESTER - John W. McKenna, 30, of Worcester, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at home after an illness.
Jack leaves his father William F. McKenna and his wife Debra of Worcester; his mother Anne M. (Gaffney) McKenna and her companion Robert T. Kirshbaum of Worcester, a stepbrother, Andrew Ventura of Rhode Island; a stepsister Angela Cooley and her husband Brandon of Worcester; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jack was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Francis R. and NancyAnne (Hoey) Gaffney, and his paternal grandparents, William F. and Margaret T. (Looney) McKenna.
Jack was born in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Technical High School. He worked at Shaw's market for several years.
Jack played baseball in the Joe Schwartz Little League and later in the Babe Ruth League.
Jack was an avid sports fan. He loved music. He was a skilled artist creating drawings and paintings. He was also a friend of Bill W.
Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Open Sky Community Services, 4 Mann St., Worcester, MA 01602 (www.openskycs.org
).
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.