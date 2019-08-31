|
|
John Francis McMahon
Worcester, MA/Delray Beach, FL - John Francis McMahon
John Francis McMahon of Worcester, Massachusetts and Delray Beach, Florida passed away on August 29, 2019, after a long illness.
Mr. McMahon was survived by his son John F. McMahon, Jr., and his daughter Cynthia A. Therrien of West Palm Beach,Florida and two granddaughters, Dr. Jaclyn A. Therrien of Southborough ,Massachusetts and Kaila R. Therrien of Houston, Texas as well as his nieces and Nephews.
He is predeceased by his son, Wayne M. McMahon.
He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Christopher and Viola McMahon and lived there most of his life before moving to Delray Beach, Florida in 2008.
"Jack" proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was president and part owner of Worcester County Sheet Metal Co., Inc. in Worcester, Massachusetts.
He loved sports and was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
A private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019