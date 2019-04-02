|
John F. McNally, 92
Worcester - John F. McNally, 92, formerly of Marble Street died Tuesday, April 2nd in the Life Care Center of Auburn. His wife of 26 years, Theresa P. (Thibault) McNally died on February 23, 2019. John's first wife, Elizabeth M. (Peltier) McNally died in 1992. He leaves a son, Robert F. McNally of Arizona; a step-daughter, Sandra A. Sheil and her husband, Tom of Spencer; three sisters, Dorothy Healy of Millbury, Agnes Bonardi of Manchester, NH and Kathleen Moylan of Auburn; two grandsons, Sean and John of Arizona and a step-grandson, Michael. He was predeceased by a son, James M. McNally and three sisters, Regina Spencer, Monica Champagne and Patricia Berry.
He was born in Marlboro the son of John J. and Mary E. (Long) McNally and attended St. Peter's High School. John was a veteran of the United States Navy proudly serving aboard the USS Wichita during the Pacific Theater during WWII. Mr. McNally was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church, the Knights of Columbus Alhambra Council, VFW Post 2824 Peace River Post Arcadia, Florida and the American Legion Tatnuck Post 288.
John worked for Crompton and Knowles for 27 years as an assembler and previously worked for the United States Post Office for 25 years as a mechanic, retiring in 1988.
His funeral is Thursday, April 4th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019