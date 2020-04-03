|
|
John A. Mero, 92
Worcester - John A. Mero, 92 of Worcester passed away while in rehab at Jewish Health Services. He passed away on April 1st 2020, his deceased wife's birthday.
John is survived by his son in law Dr. Stephen Mills, and his wife Kelle of Boylston; their six children, Christina Cotsoridis and husband Jason of Charlestown R.I., Tyler Mills and Elizabeth Brederson of Worcester, Alexandra Mills and her fiancé, Sam McGrath of Boylston, Courtney Shaughnessey and her husband Michael of Canton, Brittany Lynch of Portsmouth N.H. and Andrew Lynch of Spencer. He also leaves three great grandsons, Wesley, Connor and Magnus; his son in law, Larry Eros and his wife Judy of Hyannis; his sister, Delores Law of Worcester and brother in law Ralph "Duke" Nuzzetti of Worcester; Nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Joan (Nuzzetti) Mero, two daughter, Joyce Mills and Janet Eros. A brother, Frank, three sisters, Grace Astrella, Ida Mangiulli, Lena Pozzessere and their spouses predeceased him.
Mr. Mero was a graduate of Commerce High School and a lifelong resident of Worcester. A member of "The Greatest Generation" John was a Navy Veteran of World War II and a lifetime active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. He worked for more than 50 years as a highly skilled mold polisher for Plastics Company's in Worcester and Leominster. John was very proud of being the oldest and longest serving member of the East Side Crime Watch Association.
A consummate family man, he was entirely devoted to his wife and two daughters who all suffered and died of cancer. Despite all his losses, he considered himself a very fortunate man to have had them and his grandchildren in his life. A man of unquestionable faith, he and his wife were well known for their kindness and generosity in the Shrewsbury Street community. Family meals and holidays were his happiest times and if anyone in the family needed something ?xed, they would call "Papa".
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial mass in Our Lady of Loreto Church will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to , St Jude Way, Memphis. www.stjudes.org/donate. As Mr. Mero was a long-time contributor to that cause.
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020