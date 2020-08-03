John Mikolajczyk

John J. "Mickey" Mikolajczyk, Sr., 87
WORCESTER - John (Mickey) J. Mikolajczyk Sr., age 87, of Worcester died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020. John was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Eleanore (Oleski). Family was John's top priority. His life centered around them and they loved spending time with him.
As a graduate of Worcester Boys' Trade School, John worked as a machinist at Wyman-Gordon, to provide for his family until he retired 27 years ago.
He leaves behind three children, Darlene Tedeschi and her husband Joseph (of RI), John Jr. and his wife Pamela (of Auburn), and Joseph and his wife Lynne (of Shrewsbury). After raising his own three children he got the pleasure of watching and engaging with his 8 grandchildren - Adam, Jillian, Brett, Nicole, Lauren, Jacob, Daniel, and Julie, and 2 great-grandchildren - Caleb and Sadie, who affectionately called him "Dziadzi". He also leaves behind two sisters, Theresa Girouard and Eleanor Lambert, both of Worcester, and many nieces and nephews and godchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Amelia (Miszkiel) and Feliks - both from Poland, 4 sisters Jadwiga, Adele Dymek, Jane Mita, (Amelia) Millie Wisnewski, and one brother, Joseph.
Mickey took pride in growing up in the 'island' neighborhood of Worcester and taught his kids how to drive through Kelly Square the right way. John loved spending time with his family, especially at Martha's Vineyard or at the casino. If he wasn't with his family, you could find him metal detecting, wood working, eating at Broadway's Diner, or at the gun range.
Private services for John will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. The services will be live streamed and those who would like to view them should visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
and click on "live services" at the top of the webpage.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Notre Dame LTC, 559 Plantations St., Worcester, MA 01605 (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E186652&id=1
) where the most amazing staff had been caring for John until recently.