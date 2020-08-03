1/2
John Mikolajczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. "Mickey" Mikolajczyk, Sr., 87

WORCESTER - John (Mickey) J. Mikolajczyk Sr., age 87, of Worcester died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020. John was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Eleanore (Oleski). Family was John's top priority. His life centered around them and they loved spending time with him.

As a graduate of Worcester Boys' Trade School, John worked as a machinist at Wyman-Gordon, to provide for his family until he retired 27 years ago.

He leaves behind three children, Darlene Tedeschi and her husband Joseph (of RI), John Jr. and his wife Pamela (of Auburn), and Joseph and his wife Lynne (of Shrewsbury). After raising his own three children he got the pleasure of watching and engaging with his 8 grandchildren - Adam, Jillian, Brett, Nicole, Lauren, Jacob, Daniel, and Julie, and 2 great-grandchildren - Caleb and Sadie, who affectionately called him "Dziadzi". He also leaves behind two sisters, Theresa Girouard and Eleanor Lambert, both of Worcester, and many nieces and nephews and godchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Amelia (Miszkiel) and Feliks - both from Poland, 4 sisters Jadwiga, Adele Dymek, Jane Mita, (Amelia) Millie Wisnewski, and one brother, Joseph.

Mickey took pride in growing up in the 'island' neighborhood of Worcester and taught his kids how to drive through Kelly Square the right way. John loved spending time with his family, especially at Martha's Vineyard or at the casino. If he wasn't with his family, you could find him metal detecting, wood working, eating at Broadway's Diner, or at the gun range.

Private services for John will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. The services will be live streamed and those who would like to view them should visit www.mercadantefuneral.com and click on "live services" at the top of the webpage.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Notre Dame LTC, 559 Plantations St., Worcester, MA 01605 (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E186652&id=1) where the most amazing staff had been caring for John until recently.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved