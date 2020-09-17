1/
John Miller
John W. Miller, III, 71

WORCESTER - John W. Miller, III, 71, of Worcester, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at UMass/Memorial Medical Center-University Campus after a period of declining health.

He leaves a daughter Jennifer Lee and her husband, Geoff, of Fitchburg, a granddaughter Samantha Lee, a son John W. Miller, IV of Worcester, a sister, Joanna Donahue of Shrewsbury and a brother Joseph Miller of Whately.

He was born in Elmira, NY, son of J. William Miller, Jr. and Laura (Scali) Miller.

John owned and operated A & A Auto School in Framingham for 30 years prior to his retirement.

There will be no calling hours.

Donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League.

westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
