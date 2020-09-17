John Miller

John W. Miller, III, 71WORCESTER - John W. Miller, III, 71, of Worcester, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at UMass/Memorial Medical Center-University Campus after a period of declining health.He leaves a daughter Jennifer Lee and her husband, Geoff, of Fitchburg, a granddaughter Samantha Lee, a son John W. Miller, IV of Worcester, a sister, Joanna Donahue of Shrewsbury and a brother Joseph Miller of Whately.He was born in Elmira, NY, son of J. William Miller, Jr. and Laura (Scali) Miller.John owned and operated A & A Auto School in Framingham for 30 years prior to his retirement.There will be no calling hours.Donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League.