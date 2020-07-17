John Moher

John R. Moher, 78Worcester - John R. Moher, 78, of Worcester died Thursday, July 16th in UMASS Memorial Hospital – University Campus. His wife of 46 years, Nancy M. (Jarzobski) Moher died in 2010. He leaves a son, Raymond J. Moher of Sutton, a daughter, Kelly M. Smith of Auburn; two grandchildren, Kayla Browne and Johnnie Moher; and four great grandchildren, Harper, Remi, Reese and Hadley.He was born in Worcester the son of Raymond and Yvonne (LeFrancois) Moher and graduated from the former High School of Commerce. John retired in 1997 as a lift operator with the Teamsters Local 170. He enjoyed taking long drives to the beach, particularly Hampton Beach. His favorite pastime was traveling with his wife, Nancy to Cancun.Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.