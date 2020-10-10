1/1
John Morrison
John W. Morrison, 84

Douglas - John W. Morrison, 84, of Douglas passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Christopher House, Worcester. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Wilson) Morrison who died in 1996.

John was born in Milford the son of the late Maxime Goyette and Emma A. Morrison and was a longtime resident of Douglas.

He had worked as a truck driver at the former Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville for over 30 years. He also owned and operated Jack's Repair Service in Douglas for over 50 years.

John enjoyed playing cards with his buddies at Summit Elder Care in Worcester and loved camping and fly fishing. He was also a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Whitinsville.

He is survived by his children Denise M. Flinton and her husband David of Douglas, Lisa A. Morrison of Honeydew, CA and Jonathan W. Morrison of Dudley; 7 grandchildren David, Samantha, Melissa, Victoria, Katherine, Nicole and Walter; 5 great-grandchildren Rosie, Ruby, Charlie, Breezy, and Emmett and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Uxbridge.

Funeral services and burial will be at a later date.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
