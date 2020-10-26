1/1
John Moynagh III
John R. Moynagh III, 68

SHREWSBURY - John R. "Fuzzy" Moynagh III, age 68, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus after being stricken ill at his Shrewsbury home.

John leaves his wife of 42 years, Mary C. (Conway) Moynagh; two sons. John R. Moynagh IV, his wife Laura and their daughter Penelope of Maynard, and Daniel F Moynagh of Charlestown and his fiancée Alissa White; a daughter, Julia E. O'Brien and her husband Daniel of Dorchester; ten siblings, Elizabeth Thomson and her husband Alec, Darby Moynagh, Peter Moynagh, all of Harwich Port, Mary Kate McCarty and her husband Mark of Troy, N.Y., Anthony Moynagh and his wife Celia, Katherine Moynagh, all of Annapolis, Joan Sholley and her husband Adam, Joseph Moynagh and his wife Suzanne, all of Milton, Charles Moynagh and his wife Caroline of Los Angeles, and James P. Moynagh of Chatham; and many nieces and nephews.

John was born in Worcester, son of the late John R. Moynagh Jr. and Elizabeth (King) Moynagh. He graduated in 1970 from the former Cranwell Prep in Lenox and in 1974 from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

John had a long career in the executive ground transportation industry.

Fuzzy had endless devotion to his wife, children and granddaughter.

John's family wish to express their gratitude to the medical staff in the cardiac unit at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center for the skilled and compassionate care they provide.

Calling hours are Wednesday, October 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Thursday, October 29, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the UMass-Memorial Foundation to benefit cardiac care, 333 South St., Suite 400, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
