John Murphy Obituary
Murphy, John Francis, 89

Smithfield, RI - John Francis Murphy, 89, of Smithfield, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of Eileen Rose (McArdle) Murphy. Born in Springfield, MA, he was a son of the late Thomas E. and Mary (Trant) Murphy.

John worked as a Supervisor for the New England Telephone Company until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved children, Paul J. Murphy (Richard Benoit) of Smithfield and Christina M. Pyman (Aaron) of Holliston, MA, a brother, Thomas E. Murphy, Jr, of Springfield, MA, three grandchildren, Erica Zolli, Emily Arsenault, and Faye Walker, and three great-grandchildren, Noelle, Jonah and Lena.

Due to current health and safety regulations, his Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
