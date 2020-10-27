1/1
John Murphy
1968 - 2020
John M. Murphy, 52

Auburn - John M. Murphy, 52, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northborough.

John is survived by his loving family, including a son, Nathan H. Murphy; a daughter, Alicia N. Murphy; their mother and former wife, Virginia "Gina" (DiRamio) Murphy, all of Auburn; a niece, who John thought of as a daughter, Taylor M. Gauthier and her husband Vincent and their daughter Lilyana, all of Spencer; a brother, Richard Murphy of Worcester; two sisters, Karleen Murphy of Millbury and Gina Elia of Auburn; many nieces, nephews, and close cousins. John was born in Worcester, son of the late, Kathleen (Cove) Murphy, and graduated from Worcester North High School. He later moved to Framingham and Ashland, before settling in Auburn with his family sixteen years ago.

John was a long-time roofer for over 30 years. He owned and operated Murphy and Son Roofs Inc. He was a hard-working man, who was dedicated to his family. He loved to take rides and tune out in his Mustang or in his red Buick Riviera; he enjoyed "The Wonder of It All." John was always appreciative of good food both at home or at a new-found restaurant. He was a proud friend of Bill W., for ten years, and found great happiness in his family, friends, and supporters.

Calling Hours for John will be on Thursday, October 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn.

*social distancing practices and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.

Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to the Alicia & Nathan Murphy Educational Fund, in care of Webster Five, 400 Southbridge Street, Auburn, MA 01501.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
John, may you rest now, pain free.
Alicia, Nate, and Gina, our deepest condolences, may you find comfort in your memories and each other. ❤❤
Love Mike and Linda
Linda Hammo d
Friend
