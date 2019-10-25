|
|
John M. Nash, 90
Paxton - John M. Nash, 90, formerly of Paxton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23 at Holy Trinity Nursing Home in Worcester.
John was born and raised in Springfield by his parents Herman B. and Grace (Leonard) Nash. He earned his BA and M. Ed. from American International College and received his D.Ed. from Boston University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps during the Korean War. Following his service, he taught high school in Saugerties, NY. He later married Alma (Shultz) Nash and they moved to Paxton to raise their family. He was a professor at Worcester State University, where he taught psychology for thirty years.
As a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Paxton, he also volunteered his time as a social worker in Worcester and was a Mason in the DeMolay. In retirement, he attended "Wise" classes through Assumption College and was always eager to learn new things. His greatest enjoyment was being with friends and family and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Everyone who met him witnessed his kind nature and fun sense of humor.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his son, Craig Nash and his wife, Claudia of Millbury; his two daughters, Laurie Brown and her husband, Dale of Sutton and Cindy Shea and her husband, Bill of Paxton; his six grandchildren, Adam and Zachary Nash, Riley and Haley Brown and Katie and Sara Shea; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Alma and by his two brothers, Howard and Herman Nash.
Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Paxton Children's Religious Education Fund, 1 Church St. Paxton, MA 01612 or to Seven Hills Foundation Inc. at https://greatnonprofits.org/org/seven-hills-foundation-inc-18. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019