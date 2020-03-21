|
John D. "Nordy" Nordstrom, 50
Fitchburg - John D. "Nordy" Nordstrom, 50, of Fitchburg, MA, died March 17, 2020 in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster. He was born November 29, 1969, in Worcester, MA, son of Douglas Nordstrom and the late Emma (Bourque) Nordstrom. He was a 1987 graduate of Monty Tech's Electrical Program. John enjoyed photography, fishing, cooking and playing golf. He was an avid poker player and enjoyed playing in poker tournaments in Las Vegas and in Virginia. He loved spending time with his family and close friends along with the close friends that he worked with at U.P.S.
John is survived by his father; Douglas Nordstrom of Fitchburg, MA, one sister; Tina Dubuque and her husband Edward of Gardner, MA, two uncles; Valmond Belliveau of Dieppe, NB, Canada and Leo Paul Belliveau of Rochedale, MA, one aunt; Antoinette Breau of Shediac, NB, Canada and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to: , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Joslin Diabetes Clinic, Boston, MA @ joslin.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020