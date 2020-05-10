|
John A. Norton, 72
Thompson, CT - John A. Norton, 72, formerly of Valley Rd, died Saturday May 9, 2020, at Blaire House of Worcester. He was the husband of Bonnie (Crompton) Norton. Born in Framingham, MA, he was the son of the late Edward and Edna (Murphy) Norton.
Mr. Norton worked for many years as a Machine Operator for Bruin Plastics. John enjoyed playing pool.
John is survived by his wife; four sons John P., Matthew, Timothy, and Spencer Norton; his stepchildren Jordan Gonsalves and Cameron Sawyer; and a brother Robert Norton. He was predeceased by a brother Michael Norton.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2020