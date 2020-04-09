Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
John O'Connell

John O'Connell Obituary
John J. O'Connell, 80

Worcester - John J. O'Connell, 80, a lifelong resident of Worcester died Monday, April 6th in Worcester Rehabilitation Health Care Center. He leaves nephews, Michael Kittredge and his wife, Debra of Spencer and Timothy Kittredge and his wife, Tracey of Barre and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marie Kittredge and Sally O'Connell; and a nephew, Kevin Kittredge.

He was the son of the late John F. and Sarah (Clifford) O'Connell and graduated from St. John's High School and Worcester State Teacher's College. John worked for the Worcester Public Schools for 40 years as a custodian at several schools including Tatnuck Magnet, Gates Lane and Midland Street School. He was a member of the former Worcester Elks Lodge 243. John served in the United States Navy.

His memorial service will be held at a later date. Following cremation, burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
