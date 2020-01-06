|
John O'Connor, 90
Belchertown - John J. O'Connor, 90, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 after a brief illness. John was born in Clifden, Co. Galway, Ireland on May 17, 1929. After immigrating to the United States in the early 1950s and becoming a citizen, John spent two years in the Marine Corps. He moved with his family to Cape Cod in 1968, and launched a business building houses and small boats. He was an avid fisherman, and loved listening to and playing Irish music and instruments, including button accordions and tin whistles. He also loved pets, including dogs and cats, and took care of many of them during his lifetime. John was an outgoing man with a good sense of humor, and made friends wherever he went He is survived by his daughter Mary (Maureen) and son-in-law Tom Nelson; his brother Mark and his wife Kathleen; his brother Patrick (Paddy) and his wife Mary; his brother Stephen; and his sister Bridget Doyle. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Katherine (Kate), and his brother Joseph. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. At John's request, there will be no services. If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020