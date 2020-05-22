|
John J. Orciuch
Auburn/Northborough - John J. Orciuch, 74, of Wareham, formerly of Auburn and Northborough, passed away on May 19, 2020, at Tremont Health Care in Wareham, after a long period of declining health. He leaves his daughters, Julie Robillard and her husband John of Norton; Elizabeth LaClair of Douglas; Melanie Yerardi and her husband Michael of Auburn; Tara Robinson and her husband Gene of Framingham; nine grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His son, Christopher Orciuch passed away in 2016. Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, he was the son of the late Felix and Mary (Naumnik) Orciuch. John graduated from WPI in Worcester and earned his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering. Mr. Orciuch proudly served his country as a 1LT in U.S. Army overseas in Korea during the Vietnam War. He spent his professional career working at Polaroid Corp. in Waltham and Digital Equipment Corp. in Maynard during the 1970s-80s. John was a former New England champion fly fisherman. He enjoyed coin collecting, golf, reading and birdwatching. He was also a New England sports fanatic and an avid cribbage player. The Orciuch family extends a special thanks to the staff at Tremont Health Care for the compassionate care of their dad.
Services will be private. Memorial donations in John's memory may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020