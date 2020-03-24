|
|
John P. "JP" Grenier
NORTHBRIDGE - John P. "JP" Grenier, 43, of Heritage Park, died on Thursday, March 19th 2020. He is survived by his longtime love, Joanna Ouillette; his favorite little girl and loving Yorkie, Arya; his "Ma!" Gloria (Manyak) Grenier, his brother Jason Grenier & his wife Kylie and niece Eva; his sister Ashley Grenier & her fiancé Billy Lee and nieces Layana and Aubrie who adored their uncle "P". He was predeceased by his father, John P. "Big Moe" Grenier in 2004. Born in Worcester on March 22, 1976, he lived his whole life in Northbridge. He is survived by many friends, uncles, aunts and cousins.
JP started out roofing like his father for many years. He was recently working for Driscoll Landscaping of Whitinsville. His true passion was farming and cultivating, long before it became popular. He was always proud of the plants he could grow. He would get very excited if one of them beat his expectations. He was a Central Mass stand out athlete back in his day, playing football and baseball for Northbridge High School. He could not play basketball-it was comical when he tried. He was a thrill rider from day one: dirt bikes, motorcycles, wheelies, fires, heights, fights, anything that wasn't ordinary, JP loved. When you hung out with JP, you felt invincible and didn't have much of a worry. He loved his family and will forever be loved. We hope that your Rottweiler/Boxer buddy, Buster goes running into your arms.
Jackman Funeral Home is assisting with services. A celebration of his life will take place once the Coronavirus runs it's course.
Donations in his memory can be made to Northbridge High School Athletic Booster Club, 427 Linwood Ave, Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020