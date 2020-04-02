|
|
John J. Paige, 94
Leicester - John J. Paige, 94, of Cherry Valley died peacefully in the Jewish Healthcare Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after an illness.
Mr. Paige was married to the late Loretta M. (Michaud) Paige for 57 years who died in 2011. He is survived by his three sons, John M. Paige of Cherry Valley, James J. Paige of Webster and Joseph W. Paige of Whitinsville; a daughter, Jean M. Shea and her husband, Alan of Spencer; 4 grandchildren; a great grandson and many nephews and nieces.
John was born in Central Falls, RI and is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Teresa (Johnson) Paige as well as a grandson, Jeremy Paige. Mr. Paige graduated from Oxford High School in 1944 and then entered the United States Army. While proudly serving during World War II, John was attached to General Patton's 3rd Army and received 3 Battle Stars for his courageous efforts.
Mr. Paige worked as a carpenter and partner alongside his lifelong best friend, Gordon Kemp at Woodland Remodeling Company and served on the Town of Leicester Planning Board. He had a love for basketball, especially watching college basketball.
John spent his last years at the Jewish Healthcare Center, where he was lovingly known as the "Mayor", the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers for the exceptional care, love and support that was shown to John and his family.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak funeral services for Mr. Paige will be held privately. Burial will take place in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton with military honors. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 659 Tower Avenue Hartford, CT 06112.
The funeral service will be available to watch live on the funeral home website on Monday, April 6, at 11 AM, please visit the obituary for John on www.Royfuneral.com
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or to sign the online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020