John A. Paolucci, 51West Brookfield - John A. Paolucci, 51, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.He leaves behind the loves of his life, his wife, Cassie M. Paolucci, his daughter, Isabella Paolucci, and his son, Vincent Paolucci of West Brookfield. He also leaves his brothers, Dominic "Buddy" P. Paolucci, Jr. and his wife Margaret of West Brookfield, Joseph R. Paolucci and his wife Rosemary of West Brookfield, Raymond C. Paolucci and his companion Susan Como of Warren; his sister, Eileen Chevrette and her husband Michael of Ware, his mother-in-law, Deborah Foley and her husband Mike of West Brookfield, his father-in-law, Larry Boswell of Worcester, his brother-in-law, Jason Boswell and his wife Lisa of West Brookfield, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, his extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his brother Carl J. Paolucci. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Dominic P. and Eileen D. (Fenuccio) Paolucci.John proudly owned and operated Post Road Realty with his wife Cassie and was a member of the Realtor Association of Central Massachusetts. In addition to selling real estate, he enjoyed construction projects, building and flipping many homes in the area.He had a love for cars and enjoyed every minute behind the wheel of his Shelby Cobra Replica. John loved watching car shows, especially the Barrett Jackson car auctions, seeing many cars that would look great in his garage! He looked forward to watching the Patriots play and his nights with the Pool League at the American Legion Post. By far his favorite activity though was watching his daughter and son play sports.John always had a welcoming smile and took time to stop and say hello, always waving hello if he spotted you, and he never forgot a name. He had an easy going personality and was always telling a joke with his dry sense of humor. John was a friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand, but what he cherished most was spending time with his family.A Graveside Service for John will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00am in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, West Main Street in West Brookfield. There are no calling hours. In accordance with the current COVID-19 MA guidelines, masks must be worn while at the cemetery and social distancing guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Paolucci Children Education Fund, Country Bank, 75 Main Street, Ware, MA 01082 or at any branch location.Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.An online guest book is available at